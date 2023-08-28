Schaeffler India To Fully Acquire Auto Spare Parts Platform Koovers For Rs 142.4 Crore

Schaeffler India Managing Director and CEO Harsha Kadam said, "This will be a strategic step to maximise value creation through our repair solutions for all customers. Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket's ambition has always been to simplify workshop operations with plug-and-play products and solutions while building consumer connect."

Koovers CEO and Co-founder Sandeep Begur Sheshadri said, "Koovers will expand its market coverage and depth, as well as extend its product portfolio across the automotive aftermarket under the ownership of Schaeffler India."

Schaeffler's automotive aftermarket division supplies components and holistic repair solutions for the automobile spare parts business worldwide. It supports garages in complex repairs and at the same time contributes to extending the operating life of vehicles.