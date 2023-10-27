ADVERTISEMENT
Schaeffler India Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Revenue Up
The company's third-quarter revenue rose 5.53% to Rs 1,853.6 crore vs Rs 1,756.43 crore over the same period last year.
Schaeffler India Ltd.'s third-quarter profit increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The auto components and equipment company's net profit rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 232.76 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 244.9 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Schaeffler India Q3 CY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.53% at Rs 1,853.6 crore vs Rs 1,756.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,932.9 crore).
Ebitda grew 6.69% to Rs 340.4 crore vs Rs 319.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 362.65 crore).
Margin at 18.36% vs 18.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.80%).
Net profit up 8.07% at Rs 232.76 crore vs Rs 215.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.9 crore).
