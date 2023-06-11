SC To Hear Plea Against HC Order Staying Notice To Bike-Taxi Aggregators

The Supreme Court is set to hear, on Monday, two pleas filed by the Delhi government against the high court order permitting bike-taxi aggregators, Rapido and Uber, to operate in the national capital till notification of the final policy by the administration on plying of two-wheeler non-transport vehicles.

The AAP government has challenged the May 26 order of the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court asking it not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators till the final policy was notified.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court web site, a vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal would hear the pleas of the AAP government on June 12.