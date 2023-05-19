SBI Q4 Results Review: Good But Not Great
SBI's Q4 results were largely in line, say analysts, but there are some speed bumps.
India's largest lender State Bank of India saw its net profit rise 83% year-on-year on lower provisioning.
Net profit rose to Rs 16,694 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 9,114 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected a net profit of Rs 14,884 crore. Net interest income, or core income, rose 29.5% from a year ago to Rs 40,393 crore. Similarly, other income rose to Rs 13,961 crore, up 17.5% year-on-year.
The bank's asset quality has improved significantly, with the gross non-performing asset ratio at 2.78%, the lowest in a decade. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.67%. Bad loan provisions dropped 60% year-on-year to Rs 1,278 crore.
While these were the positives, analysts tracking the stock estimate that the higher operational expenditure, soft growth in current account savings account deposits, and lower fee income continue to be drags.
Shares of the public lender ended 1.70% lower at Rs 576.35 apiece on Thursday, compared with a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of 49 analysts tracking the stock, 48 maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'hold'. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 25.3%.
Here's what analysts made of SBI's performance in the January-March quarter:
Jefferies
Net profit growth was ahead of estimates, aided by a higher NII (29%) and a fall in credit costs.
Loan growth of 16% year-on-year and margin expansion lifted profit, but fees were lower, opex was higher, and growth in CASA was soft.
SBI has benefited from upfront repricing of loans, but the spread curve is at its peak.
Despite lower CASA growth, SBI's loan-to-deposit ratio of 65% offers headroom for further growth.
Raise the earnings estimate by 3–4% for FY24–25. Estimates a return on asset ratio of 1% and a return on equity of 17% in FY24.
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 760 per share.
Motilal Oswal
SBI delivered a mixed quarter, with higher opex hurting operating profits while margin expansion and fewer provisions drove earnings.
A higher mix of floating loans (MCLR), which could benefit further from re-pricing, will continue to support NII and overall earnings.
The credit cost came in at 32 basis points for FY23 and is likely to remain similar for FY24.
Estimate SBI to deliver FY25 RoA of 1% and RoE of 17.1%.
Reiterate your buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 700 per share.
Dolat Capital
With Rs 1.4 lakh crore of loan proposals in the pipeline, the growth outlook remains healthy.
factor in loan growth of 12–13% for FY24 and FY25.
The bank is working towards improving the quality of lending across MSME and agribusiness portfolios, which is positive for long-term growth and asset quality.
Build in similar NIMs as FY23 over FY24 and FY25 against the 5–10 basis points moderation factored previously.
Build in overall provision costs of 0.6% over FY24 and FY25.
Nuvama
Core pre-provisioning operating profit grew 17% YoY, missing our estimate by 10%.
Total stress loans declined to 3.6% from 4.1%. The bank holds 0.8% of loans as non-mandatory standard provisions, the highest amongst state banks.
SBI’s earnings were healthy and better than those of most other state banks, but not as strong as those of the Bank of Baroda.
With RoA likely to sustain at 1%, increase the target multiple to 1.2x of FY25 estimated book value from 1.1 times previously.
Raise the target price to Rs 705 from Rs 650 per share.