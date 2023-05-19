SBI Q4 Results Review: Good But Not Great

India's largest lender State Bank of India saw its net profit rise 83% year-on-year on lower provisioning.

Net profit rose to Rs 16,694 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 9,114 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected a net profit of Rs 14,884 crore. Net interest income, or core income, rose 29.5% from a year ago to Rs 40,393 crore. Similarly, other income rose to Rs 13,961 crore, up 17.5% year-on-year.

The bank's asset quality has improved significantly, with the gross non-performing asset ratio at 2.78%, the lowest in a decade. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.67%. Bad loan provisions dropped 60% year-on-year to Rs 1,278 crore.

While these were the positives, analysts tracking the stock estimate that the higher operational expenditure, soft growth in current account savings account deposits, and lower fee income continue to be drags.

Shares of the public lender ended 1.70% lower at Rs 576.35 apiece on Thursday, compared with a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of 49 analysts tracking the stock, 48 maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'hold'. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 25.3%.

Here's what analysts made of SBI's performance in the January-March quarter: