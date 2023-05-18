SBI Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 83% Beating Estimates

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSBI Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 83% Beating Estimates
SBI Q4 net profit beat estimates on higher net interest income, lower provisions.

18 May 2023, 2:00 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>State Bank of India headquarters, Nariman Point, Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
India's largest lender State Bank of India's fourth-quarter net profit surge 83%, beating analysts' estimates on higher core income and lower provisions.

Net profit rose to Rs 16,694 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 9,114 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected a net profit of Rs 14,884 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 29.5% from a year ago to Rs 40,393 crore. Similarly, other income rose to Rs 13,961 crore, up 17.5% year-on-year.

Asset quality for the quarter improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 36 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.78%. Net NPA ratio, too, dropped 10 basis points sequentially to 0.67%.

Provisions against bad loans for the quarter fell 60% year-on-year to Rs 1,278 crore.

