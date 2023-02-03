SBI Q3 Results: Profit Rises 68.5% On Higher Interest Income, Lower Provisions

India's largest lender State Bank of India's third-quarter profit rose on higher core income and lower provisions against bad loans.

Net profit for the quarter was up 68.5% year-on-year and stood at Rs 14,205 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 13,295 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose to Rs 38,068 crore, up 24% from last year. Other income rose 34% from a year ago to Rs 11,468 crore.

Asset quality position for the lender improved, with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 38 basis points sequentially to 3.14% as on Dec. 31. Net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.77% at the end of the third quarter.

The bank's slippage ratio during the quarter stood at 0.41% of total loans, compared with 0.33% as on Sept. 30.

Total provisions for the quarter fell 17% from a year ago to Rs 5,761 crore during the third quarter. Provisions against bad loans nearly halved to Rs 1,586.47 crore.

Provisions coverage ratio, without taking into account the written-off accounts stood at 76.12%, compared with 71.22% a year ago.