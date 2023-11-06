SBI Q2 Results Review: Corporate Credit Pipeline May Drive Growth To 14%, Say Analysts

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSBI Q2 Results Review: Corporate Credit Pipeline May Drive Growth To 14%, Say Analysts
Most analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy'; the average of 12-month price targets implies an upside potential of 24.3%.

06 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of State Bank of India, SBI signage, logo at bank's exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
State Bank of India Ltd.'s healthy second-quarter earnings were in line with market expectations, driven by lower provisions, according to analysts.

The lender's net profit rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 14,330 crore in the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing. This was in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,329 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 12% to Rs 39,500 crore year-on-year.

Asset quality for the lender improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 21 basis points to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Sequentially, the net NPA ratio too improved to 0.64% in Q2, compared to 0.71%.

The stock was trading marginally lower by 0.37% at Rs 576, compared to a 0.65% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:12 a.m.

It has fallen 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.36 as of 10:12 a.m.

47 out of the 52 analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies a potential upside of 24.3%.

Here is what analysts said about SBI's Q2FY24 results:

Motilal Oswal

  • Steady quarter, aided by lower provisions even as bank made higher provisioning towards wage revision

  • GNPA ratio at 2.55%, led by decline in slippages and higher recoveries/write-offs

  • Healthy business growth, with most segments showing traction barring corporate portfolio

  • On the proposal flow, the bank has a proposal pipeline totaling Rs 4.8 lakh crore and this may drive growth to 14%

  • Estimate FY25E RoA of 1.1% and RoE of 18.3%

  • Maintain 'buy' with unchanged target price of Rs 700

Bernstein

  • Healthy growth in total income, led by a resilient NIM and an in-line loan growth.

  • A sharp 20% QoQ jump in operating expenses, on account of an increase in provisions for employee expenses.

  • Loan growth at 13% was lower than the system growth but nearly in line with the management guidance for the full year loan growth.

  • Maintains 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 710, implying a potential upside of 23%.

Emkay Global

  • Stable NIMs at 3.3%, mainly due to better loan yields and slower expansion in deposit costs

  • The bank expects some RBI action on low-value unsecured loans, possibly via increasing risk-weighted assets.

  • Growth guidance for 13–14% in FY24E, led by retail and coupled with better LDR/consumption of on-balance sheet liquidity

  • Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 700

Yes Securities

  • Domestic NIM may remain stable at current levels by the end of the financial year or decline 3-5 basis points.

  • The rise in wage hike assumption is not really worrisome.

  • Core fee income was lower sequentially due to a sharp fall in miscellaneous fee income.

  • There could be some residual impact from the renewal of MCLR loans and the possibility of a judicious MCLR hike.

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 755, implying a potential upside of 31%.

