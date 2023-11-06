SBI Q2 Results Review: Corporate Credit Pipeline May Drive Growth To 14%, Say Analysts

State Bank of India Ltd.'s healthy second-quarter earnings were in line with market expectations, driven by lower provisions, according to analysts.

The lender's net profit rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 14,330 crore in the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing. This was in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,329 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 12% to Rs 39,500 crore year-on-year.

Asset quality for the lender improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 21 basis points to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Sequentially, the net NPA ratio too improved to 0.64% in Q2, compared to 0.71%.

The stock was trading marginally lower by 0.37% at Rs 576, compared to a 0.65% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:12 a.m.

It has fallen 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.36 as of 10:12 a.m.

47 out of the 52 analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies a potential upside of 24.3%.

Here is what analysts said about SBI's Q2FY24 results: