SBI Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 14,330 Crore On Lower Provisions

India's largest lender State Bank of India reported an 8% year-on-year rise in net profit on lower provisions.

Net profit for the quarter rose to Rs 14,330 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 13,625 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 14,329 crore for the second quarter.

Core income, or net interest income, for the quarter rose 12% from a year ago to Rs 39,500 crore. Other income too rose by 21.6% to Rs 10,790 crore.

Asset quality for the lender improved with gross non-performing asset ratio falling to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Net NPA ratio too fell to 0.64%, compared to 0.71% as of June 30.

Provisions for the quarter fell 96% from a year ago to Rs 115.3 crore.