SBI Q1 Results Review: NIM A Drag, But Asset Quality, Loan Growth Hold Up

State Bank of India's first-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations, but analysts are concerned by the operationally weak numbers of the country's largest lender.

India's largest lender's net profit surged 178.25% year-on-year to Rs 16,884.3 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Net interest income, or core income, rose 24.71% to Rs 38,904.9 crore.

The bank's asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio improving to 2.76% quarter-on-quarter and the net NPA ratio declining to 0.71% sequentially, compared with 2.78% as of March 31. Provisions for the quarter fell 43.05% year-on-year to Rs 2,501.3 crore.

However, lower NIMs and higher opex dragged core operating profit lower, according to Jefferies. The repricing of MCLR-linked loans failed to offset the pressure from increased funding costs as NIMs narrowed by 27 basis points quarter-on-quarter, the brokerage said.

The lender's fresh slippages more than doubled to Rs 7,659 crore quarter-on-quarter, compared to Rs 3,185 crore in the previous quarter.

Shares of the company was 3.70% up at Rs 577 apiece during pre-market trade on Monday.

Of the 50 analysts tracking the company, 47 maintain a 'buy', two suggest a 'hold' and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 25.5%.

