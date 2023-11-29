SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod For Buying Stake In Karur Vysya Bank

The aggregate holding by SBI MF in the bank should not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital. If the aggregate holding falls below 5%, prior approval of the RBI will be required to increase it to 5% or more of the paid-up share, it said.

The bank's total business was approximately Rs 1.54 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, with a deposit base of Rs 83,068 crore and advances of Rs 70,448 crore. It has recently opened three new branches in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka, taking the total branch network to 831.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank closed 1.32% higher at Rs 153.30 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.