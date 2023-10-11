SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod For Stake Buy In IndusInd Bank

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod For Stake Buy In IndusInd Bank
SBI MF will acquire the shareholding in IndusInd Bank within a period of one year i.e. by Oct. 10, 2024.

11 Oct 2023, 8:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Mutual Fund's Deputy Managing Director DP Singh. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
SBI Mutual Fund has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to acquire up to a 9.99% stake in private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd.

The approval is subject to compliance with central bank rules as well as foreign exchange and capital market regulations, according to an exchange filing.

As per RBI guidance, SBI MF will acquire the shareholding in IndusInd Bank within a period of one year, i.e., by Oct. 10, 2024.

SBI MF must ensure that the aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times, the filing said.

In September, SBI MF acquired around an 8% stake in online gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd. for Rs 410 crore.

In May, the central bank allowed SBI Funds Management Ltd.—a joint venture between the State Bank of India and France's Amundi—to acquire a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank Ltd. and had recommended the company do so within six months.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 0.01% higher at Rs 1,421.15 apiece ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.60% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

