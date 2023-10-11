SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod For Stake Buy In IndusInd Bank

As per RBI guidance, SBI MF will acquire the shareholding in IndusInd Bank within a period of one year, i.e., by Oct. 10, 2024.

SBI MF must ensure that the aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times, the filing said.

In September, SBI MF acquired around an 8% stake in online gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd. for Rs 410 crore.

In May, the central bank allowed SBI Funds Management Ltd.—a joint venture between the State Bank of India and France's Amundi—to acquire a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank Ltd. and had recommended the company do so within six months.