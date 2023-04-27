SBI Life Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Over 20% Upside On Sustained Growth Momentum

Most analysts retained 'buy' ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its quarterly earnings, product mix, cost efficiencies, and attractive valuations.

The private insurer's January-March net profit rose 16% over the year earlier, beating estimates. Its revenue was up 6%, while net premiums rose 14%. Its value of new business grew 37% in FY23, and the VNB margin stood at 30.1% against 25.9% a year ago.

Shares of the company gained 1.31% to Rs 1,1311.55 apiece so far at 9:38 a.m., while the benchmark BSE Sensex traded 0.1% higher.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the insurer, all maintain 'buy' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 36.1%.