SBI Life Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Over 20% Upside On Sustained Growth Momentum
Most analysts retained 'buy' ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its quarterly earnings, product mix, cost efficiencies, and attractive valuations.
The private insurer's January-March net profit rose 16% over the year earlier, beating estimates. Its revenue was up 6%, while net premiums rose 14%. Its value of new business grew 37% in FY23, and the VNB margin stood at 30.1% against 25.9% a year ago.
Shares of the company gained 1.31% to Rs 1,1311.55 apiece so far at 9:38 a.m., while the benchmark BSE Sensex traded 0.1% higher.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the insurer, all maintain 'buy' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 36.1%.
Here's what brokerages have to say about SBI Life's Q4 FY23 results:
Motilal Oswal
Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,500 apiece, implying an upside of 34%.
Reported an inline Q4FY23.
Annualised premium equivalent grew 10% year-on-year (inline), while VNB grew 23% year-on-year.
Margins expanded quarter-on-quarter to 31.6%, driven by higher growth in non-par.
Among segments, annuity saw a healthy growth of 78% year-on-year, while non-par savings grew 65% year-on-year in Q4.
Growth in the protection business was modest at 12% year-on-year, while the unit-linked insurance plan business saw a decline.
On the distribution front, the banca channel increased 7% year-on-year, while the agency channel grew 15% year-on-year on an APE basis.
Persistency improved across cohorts.
As demand remains robust, management expects growth momentum to sustain at a rate of 20–25% in FY24.
Slightly lower our VNB margin estimates and expect VNB margins to remain at around 30% in FY25.
Expect SBI Life to deliver a 20% CAGR in APE over FY23–25, thus enabling a 20% VNB CAGR.
SBI Life continues to maintain its cost leadership as all distribution channels see a rise in productivity.
RoEV is expected to hover around about 22-23%.
Emkay Global
Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,375 apiece, implying an upside of 23%.
VNB margin of 30.1%, up 450 basis points YoY, and VNB of Rs 5,070 crore, up 37% YoY, slightly ahead of estimates.
APE growth was slower in Q4, especially compared to peers, in the absence of strong high-ticket, non-linked policy sales.
VNB margins came in better than expectations, driven by sales of non-par products.
The operating return on embedded value of 22.1% was very impressive.
Management remains confident of delivering business-as-usual performance in FY24.
SBI Life did not have much exposure to high-ticket, non-linked policies.
The product mix of SBI Life shifted towards non-par savings, driven by strong demand amid higher interest rates and taxation-related changes coming from FY24.
The increase in credit disbursement resulted in strong growth in credit life.
Retail protection slowed down sequentially in Q4
Operating parameters such as persistency and cost ratios were broadly stable.
Overall, SBI Life remains a secular growth story despite the structural underpenetration of life insurance in India.
Amidst the changing insurance commission and expenses of management regulations, there have been concerns regarding the SBI Life-SBI exclusive bancassurance partnership, which has been weighing on SBI Life’s shares.
Clarity regarding the unchanged SBI Life-SBI partnership could likely result in an immediate re-rating of SBI Life’s shares.
Slightly tweaked FY24–25 estimates to reflect Q4–FY23 developments.
Building about 12% APE growth for FY24, lower than the management’s indication of about 20%, as the brokerage expects some impact of taxation changes or a slight risk in key distribution channels.
Jefferies
Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,410 apiece, implying an upside of 26%.
SBI Life's VNB for Q4FY23 of Rs 1,400 crore, up 29% year-on-year, was a tad below the brokerage's estimate.
This was due to weaker sales ahead of the tax change.
Improvements in product mix and a rise in persistency helped improve
margins to 29%.
Among channels, the agency channel grew faster than bancassurance.
The sensitivity of EV is within manageable limits.
See 16% CAGR over FY23–26 and believe valuations are attractive at 2x FY24 P/EV.