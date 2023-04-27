SBI Life Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Over 20% Upside On Sustained Growth Momentum

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSBI Life Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Over 20% Upside On Sustained Growth Momentum
The private insurer's January-March net profit rose 16% over the year earlier, beating estimates.

27 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Insurance policy photo. (Source: Rawpixel/Freepik)</p></div>
Insurance policy photo. (Source: Rawpixel/Freepik)
Most analysts retained 'buy' ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its quarterly earnings, product mix, cost efficiencies, and attractive valuations.

The private insurer's January-March net profit rose 16% over the year earlier, beating estimates. Its revenue was up 6%, while net premiums rose 14%. Its value of new business grew 37% in FY23, and the VNB margin stood at 30.1% against 25.9% a year ago.

Shares of the company gained 1.31% to Rs 1,1311.55 apiece so far at 9:38 a.m., while the benchmark BSE Sensex traded 0.1% higher.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the insurer, all maintain 'buy' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 36.1%.

Here's what brokerages have to say about SBI Life's Q4 FY23 results:

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,500 apiece, implying an upside of 34%.

  • Reported an inline Q4FY23.

  • Annualised premium equivalent grew 10% year-on-year (inline), while VNB grew 23% year-on-year.

  • Margins expanded quarter-on-quarter to 31.6%, driven by higher growth in non-par.

  • Among segments, annuity saw a healthy growth of 78% year-on-year, while non-par savings grew 65% year-on-year in Q4.

  • Growth in the protection business was modest at 12% year-on-year, while the unit-linked insurance plan business saw a decline.

  • On the distribution front, the banca channel increased 7% year-on-year, while the agency channel grew 15% year-on-year on an APE basis.

  • Persistency improved across cohorts.

  • As demand remains robust, management expects growth momentum to sustain at a rate of 20–25% in FY24.

  • Slightly lower our VNB margin estimates and expect VNB margins to remain at around 30% in FY25.

  • Expect SBI Life to deliver a 20% CAGR in APE over FY23–25, thus enabling a 20% VNB CAGR.

  • SBI Life continues to maintain its cost leadership as all distribution channels see a rise in productivity.

  • RoEV is expected to hover around about 22-23%.

Emkay Global

  • Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,375 apiece, implying an upside of 23%.

  • VNB margin of 30.1%, up 450 basis points YoY, and VNB of Rs 5,070 crore, up 37% YoY, slightly ahead of estimates.

  • APE growth was slower in Q4, especially compared to peers, in the absence of strong high-ticket, non-linked policy sales.

  • VNB margins came in better than expectations, driven by sales of non-par products.

  • The operating return on embedded value of 22.1% was very impressive.

  • Management remains confident of delivering business-as-usual performance in FY24.

  • SBI Life did not have much exposure to high-ticket, non-linked policies.

  • The product mix of SBI Life shifted towards non-par savings, driven by strong demand amid higher interest rates and taxation-related changes coming from FY24.

  • The increase in credit disbursement resulted in strong growth in credit life.

  • Retail protection slowed down sequentially in Q4

  • Operating parameters such as persistency and cost ratios were broadly stable.

  • Overall, SBI Life remains a secular growth story despite the structural underpenetration of life insurance in India.

  • Amidst the changing insurance commission and expenses of management regulations, there have been concerns regarding the SBI Life-SBI exclusive bancassurance partnership, which has been weighing on SBI Life’s shares.

  • Clarity regarding the unchanged SBI Life-SBI partnership could likely result in an immediate re-rating of SBI Life’s shares.

  • Slightly tweaked FY24–25 estimates to reflect Q4–FY23 developments.

  • Building about 12% APE growth for FY24, lower than the management’s indication of about 20%, as the brokerage expects some impact of taxation changes or a slight risk in key distribution channels.

Jefferies

  • Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,410 apiece, implying an upside of 26%.

  • SBI Life's VNB for Q4FY23 of Rs 1,400 crore, up 29% year-on-year, was a tad below the brokerage's estimate.

  • This was due to weaker sales ahead of the tax change.

  • Improvements in product mix and a rise in persistency helped improve

    margins to 29%.

  • Among channels, the agency channel grew faster than bancassurance.

  • The sensitivity of EV is within manageable limits.

  • See 16% CAGR over FY23–26 and believe valuations are attractive at 2x FY24 P/EV.

