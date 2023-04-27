SBI Life Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, HDFC Life Misses — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on April 26.
While market hours were occupied by quarterly earnings by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the after market hours were dominated by insurers and NBFCs.
Among them, SBI Life Insurance Co. posted a 16% year-on-year rise in its net profit to reach Rs 777 crore, to beat the Rs 677-crore figure estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Co. suffered a double-digit decline in its bottom line, with net profit falling 28% to Rs 362 crore.
These are the earnings by major companies announced after market hours on April 26:
SBI Life insurance Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 22,805 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,998 crore).
Net profit up 16% to Rs 777 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 677 crore).
VNB up 37% at Rs 5,070 crore vs Rs 3,700 crore (full year).
VNB margin at 30.1% vs 25.9% (full year).
HDFC Life Insurance Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 21,471 crore.
Net profit fell 28% to Rs 362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398 crore).
VNB up 37% at Rs 3,674 crore (full year).
VNB margin at 27.6% vs 27.4% (full year).
The life insurer announced a final dividend of Rs 1.90 per share for fiscal 2023.
The company also appointed Niraj Shah as chief financial officer for a term of three years, and Bhaskar Ghosh as independent director for five years. Both appointments came into effect on Wednesday.
Bajaj Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income 28% at Rs 7,771 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 30.5% at Rs 3,158 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA ratio at 0.94% vs 1.14% (QoQ).
Net NPA ratio at 0.34% vs 0.41% (QoQ).
The company declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share for financial year 2023.
L&T Technology Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.37% at Rs 2,096.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2082.68 crore).
Ebitda up 35.01% at Rs 449.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 444.86 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.43% vs 18.95% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.4%).
Net profit up 18.17% at Rs 309.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 306.08 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for fiscal 2023.
Syngene International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% at Rs 994 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 892 crore).
Ebitda up 32% at Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 292 crore).
Ebitda margin at 32% vs 31.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 32.7%).
Net profit up 21% at Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 154 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 0.75 to mark the 30th anniversary of the company.
The record date for the dividend has been fixed as June 30, 2023.
IIFL Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income up 20.1% at Rs 1,320.34 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 28.61% at Rs 412.74 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA ratio at 1.84% vs 2.08% (QoQ).
Net NPA ratio at 1.08% vs 1.06% (QoQ).
Voltas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.88% at Rs 2,956.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,928.46 crore).
Ebitda down 16.41% at Rs 218.17 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 259.62 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.38% vs 9.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.9%).
Net profit down 21.23% at Rs 143.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.28 crore).
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.
Shoppers Stop Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.52% at Rs 923.90 crore.
Ebitda up 102.95% at Rs 154.73 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16.75% vs 10.69%.
Net profit of Rs 14.26 crore vs net loss of Rs 15.85 crore.
Indus Towers Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.11% at Rs 6,752.9 crore.
Ebitda down 11.18% at Rs 5,203.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 77.06% vs 82.33%.
Net profit down 23.48% at Rs 1,399.1 crore.