SBI Life Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, HDFC Life Misses — Earnings Wrap

While market hours were occupied by quarterly earnings by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the after market hours were dominated by insurers and NBFCs.

Among them, SBI Life Insurance Co. posted a 16% year-on-year rise in its net profit to reach Rs 777 crore, to beat the Rs 677-crore figure estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Co. suffered a double-digit decline in its bottom line, with net profit falling 28% to Rs 362 crore.