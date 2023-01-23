SBI Life Q3 Review: Analysts Retain 'Buy', Citing Distribution, Cost Efficiency

Most analysts retained their 'buy' ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its distribution network, product mix, and cost efficiencies.

However, the private insurer's October-December net profit fell 16% over the year earlier, missing estimates. But, its revenue was up 30%, while net premiums rose 6%. Its value of new business grew 44% in the nine-months ended December 2022, and the VNB margin stood at 29.6% against 24.8% a year ago.

Emkay Global has listed SBI Life Insurance as its preferred pick in the sector.

Shares of the company have gained 0.09% to Rs 1,296.60 apiece so far at 10:11 a.m., while the benchmark BSE Sensex traded 0.72% higher.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the insurer, 34 maintain 'buy' and one suggests a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 26.2%.