SBI Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

SBI Life Insurance Co.'s second-quarter profit rose around 1%, but it missed analysts' estimates. The company's value of new business margin fell over last year.

The private insurer's net profit rose 0.9% year-on-year to Rs 380 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 443 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line remained almost unchanged.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 20,050 crore, a 22% increase over a year earlier.