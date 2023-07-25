SBI Life Q1 Results: Profit Rises 45%, Beats Estimates

SBI Life Insurance Co.'s first-quarter profit rose 45%, beating estimates, but its value of new business margin fell over last year.

The private insurer's profit increased to Rs 381 crore in the June quarter in comparison with Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 347 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted by 51%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 13,104 crore, a 19% increase over a year earlier.