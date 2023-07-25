SBI Life Q1 Results: Profit Rises 45%, Beats Estimates
SBI Life earned a net premium of Rs 13,104 crore, a 19% increase over a year earlier.
SBI Life Insurance Co.'s first-quarter profit rose 45%, beating estimates, but its value of new business margin fell over last year.
The private insurer's profit increased to Rs 381 crore in the June quarter in comparison with Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 347 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted by 51%.
SBI Life Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose nearly sixfold to Rs 27,692 crore versus Rs 4,641 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 19,068 crore).
Value of new business—the present value of future profit associated with new business written during the period—fell 1%.
VNB margin declined to 28.8% from 30.4%.
Of the gross premium, the new business premium rose 11%, while the renewal premium increased 28%.
Annualised premium equivalent rose 4%.
The 13th-month persistency ratio—or customer retention—fell 60 basis points to 85%, while it improved for the 61st month to 56.7% from 50.3%.
Solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—fell to 215% from 221%. The minimum regulatory requirement is 150%.
Operating expense ratio was 6.8% versus 6.6%, while the commission ratio improved to 4% from 4.6%. Therefore, the overall cost ratio fell to 10.8% from 11.2%.
Return on equity grew to 11.5% from 9% a year ago.
The share of par in the APE product mix was 7%, up from 6%, while that of non-par fell to 40% from 47%. The share of the unit-linked insurance plan increased to 53% from 47%.
Assets under management increased 25% to Rs 3.3 lakh crore.
Annuity grew 57% over last year. Protection new business premium rose 12% with 15% growth in group protection and 5% in retail protection.
Management of SBI Life Insurance has guided for VNB margin at current levels for fiscal 2024.
In the earnings call, the management said that the VNB margin in the first quarter last year was due to higher sales of non-par products emerging from pent-up demand and lower demand for unit-linked insurance products.
The current year saw a return in demand for ULIP, perhaps due to buoyant markets and the fall in non-par products impacting the margin, they said.
The management expects the current product mix to more or less continue. The current VNB margin levels are good and they are comfortable maintaining the margin, they said.
It has also retained higher growth guidance of 20% in premium in FY24.
Shares of SBI Life closed 1.34% lower at Rs 1,300.50 on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.04% fall in the benchmark Sensex.