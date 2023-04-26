SBI Life Insurance Q4 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

SBI Life Insurance Co.’s fourth-quarter profit rose year-on-year, beating estimates.

The private insurer’s profit surged 16% year-on-year to Rs 777 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 677 crore profit estimated by a consensus of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line expanded 1.6 times.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 19,897 crore, which is a 14% increase over a year earlier.

SBI Life Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)