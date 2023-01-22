SBI Life Insurance Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

SBI Life Insurance Co.’s third-quarter profit declined year-on-year, missing estimates.

The private insurer’s profit fell 16% year-on-year to Rs 304 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 447-crore profit estimated by the Bloomberg consensus.

Sequentially, the bottom line contracted 19%.

However, the company earned a net premium of Rs 19,171 crore, a 6% increase over a year earlier.

SBI Life Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)