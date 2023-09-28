SBI Life Appoints Amit Jhingran As MD And CEO From Oct. 1

SBI Life Insurance Co. has appointed Amit Jhingran as managing director and chief executive officer, nearly two months after it received regulatory approval.

Jhingran will take over the roles on Oct. 1, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India had approved his appointment in August.

Mahesh Kumar Sharma will step down as the company's MD and CEO on Sept. 30, on account of being selected as SBI Corporate Centre's deputy managing director.

Jhingran joined the State Bank of India as a probationary officer in August 1991. In a career spanning over 30 years with SBI, he has held various assignments across international banking, retail banking, and branch management.