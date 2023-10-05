SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara's Tenure Extended Till August 2024 — BQ Exclusive

The government has extended the tenure of State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara till August 2024, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told BQ Prime.

With this, Khara has received an extension of 10 months, as the last working day of his current term was Oct. 6. This is part of the government's effort to extend the public sector bank chief retirement age to 63 years.

Apart from Khara, SBI Managing Director Ashwini Tewari has received a two-year extension. Tewari, who was appointed as MD in January 2021, would have seen his tenure end in January 2024.

Khara took charge as chairman in October 2020 for a period of three years, succeeding Rajnish Kumar.

Earlier, BQ Prime reported on the government's mulling over the tenure extensions of public sector bank chairmen.

Discussions were also underway on the tenure extension of managing directors of public sector banks from 60 to 62 years of age. However, an official confirmation was awaited.