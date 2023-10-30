SBI Cards Shares Decline Over 7% After Most Analysts Cut Earnings Estimate
The company's standalone net profit rose 14.47% year-on-year to Rs 602.98 crore for the quarter ended September.
Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell over 7% after most analysts cut earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 due to higher credit costs, even as second-quarter profit rose.
"Spend growth stays strong. NIMs were steady QoQ but may dip in 3Q due to a higher CoF. Portfolio behaviour of the stressed 2019 customer cohort has improved, but credit costs may take longer to normalise due to a broader uptick in stress in unsecured loans," Jefferies said in an Oct. 29 note.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
Total income up 22.24% at Rs 4,221.4 crore (YoY).
Profit after tax up 14.73% at Rs 602.98 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.43% vs 2.41% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.89% vs 0.89% (QoQ).
Here's What Analyst Have To Say
Jefferies
The research firm retains a 'buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,020, implying an upside of 29%.
Jefferies cut FY24-26E EPS by 6-7%, factoring in higher credit costs.
"We forecast profit to grow at a 23% CAGR over FY23-26e. We expect ROE to inch up to 25% by FY26 from trough levels of 22% in FY24e," the research firm said.
SBI Cards added 1.1 million new card accounts in 2Q (-12% YoY), with 49% of new sourcing during 2Q coming from the banca channel.
Yes Securities
Yes Securities downgraded its rating to 'add' from 'buy', with a target price of Rs 900 implying a 13.9% return potential.
Portfolio yield decline of 14 basis points QoQ came as a negative surprise and was driven by a change in product mix within the EMI/TL portfolio.
There was a shift towards relatively lower-yielding subvention products in the quarter. While the subvention book has largely repriced due to rate hikes taken over the past few quarters, there is some residual re-pricing left in the flexi-pay portfolio.
"Our earnings estimates undergo a 5-6% cut mainly on the raising of credit cost assumptions," the research firm said.
Shares of the company fell as much as 7.48% to Rs 731.25 apiece. The stock is trading 4.75% lower at Rs 753.50 apiece, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:44 a.m.
It has fallen 5.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.43, implying that the stock maybe oversold as of 11:40 a.m.
15 out of the 28 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.5%.