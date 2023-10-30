SBI Cards Shares Decline Over 7% After Most Analysts Cut Earnings Estimate

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell over 7% after most analysts cut earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 due to higher credit costs, even as second-quarter profit rose.

The company's standalone net profit rose 14.47% year-on-year to Rs 602.98 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

"Spend growth stays strong. NIMs were steady QoQ but may dip in 3Q due to a higher CoF. Portfolio behaviour of the stressed 2019 customer cohort has improved, but credit costs may take longer to normalise due to a broader uptick in stress in unsecured loans," Jefferies said in an Oct. 29 note.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Q2 FY24 (Standalone)