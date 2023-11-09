SBI Card Has A Spending Problem

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.'s healthy spending growth might be a bane for its profitability.

According to analysts at Bernstein Research, the credit card company's lowering 'net advances-to-annualised spends' ratio is making it less attractive as an investment option.

The ratio between SBI Card's credit business and the spends it is recording has declined to 13.8% as of September, as compared with a high of over 28% in June 2020. The main reason for this seems to stem from the fact that users are paying back their credit card dues in full, leading to fewer interest-income opportunities.

Customers revolving their credit card dues contributed 24% of net advances as of Sept. 30, as compared with over 40% in June 2020.