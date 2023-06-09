ADVERTISEMENT
SBI Board Approves Fundraising Of Rs 50,000 Crore Via Debt Instruments
The funds will be raised through private placement based on the government's approval.
The State Bank of India has approved a fundraising of Rs 50,000 crore via debt instruments.
The bank will raise funds in the Indian rupee and any other convertible currency by issuing debt instruments, including long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant additional tier 1 bonds, and Basel III-compliant tier 2 bonds, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
The funds will be raised through private placement based on the government's approval.
The stock was trading 1.87% lower at Rs 577.50 apiece, as compared with a 0.29% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 14:34 p.m.
Of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 49 maintain 'buy' and two suggest 'hold.' The return potential of the stock is 24.7%, according to Bloomberg.
