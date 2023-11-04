SBI, Bank Of Baroda, Vedanta Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday.
State Bank of India will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, SBI could report a net profit of Rs 14,329.1 crore for the quarter under review.
Bank of Baroda will also report its second quarter results on Saturday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 4,000.8 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Vedanta Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 31,868.1 crore for the second quarter on Saturday.
Bank of India, PB Fintech Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., Affle India Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Data Patterns India Ltd., CCL Products India Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., Seshasayee Paper Ltd., and Olectra Greentech Ltd. will also report their earnings on Saturday.
