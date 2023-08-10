SBFC Finance IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFIN Technologies
SBFC Finance IPO Allotment: Investors of the Mumbai-headquartered financial services provider which launched its initial public offer on Thursday, August 3, will now be eager to find out if they have been allotted shares of the company.
The IPO garnered substantial interest, resulting in a remarkable subscription rate.
The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.
Here's how you can check the allotment status.
SBFC Finance IPO Allotment
Investors can check their share allotment status online by following a few simple steps.
The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFinTechnologies website, the IPO registrar.
How To Check SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Status On KFintech?
Visit the KFin Technologies website for IPO status: kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
Choose "SBFC Finance IPO" from the options provided.
Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details or the application number or the DPID, which you used for applying to the IPO .
Click on the "Submit" button.
How To Check SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type.'
Select 'Issue Name' and provide your application number or PAN details.
Complete the 'I'm not a robot' verification and submit.
Your SBFC Finance IPO application status will be displayed on the screen.
SBFC Finance IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed 70.16 times on Monday.
Institutional investors: 192.90 times.
Non-institutional investors: 49.09 times.
Retail investors: 10.99 times.
Employee reserved: 5.87 times.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 7.09 times as of Friday.
Institutional investors: 6.71 times.
Non-institutional investors: 12.95 times.
Retail investors: 4.93 times.
Employee reserved: 2.44 times.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been subscribed 1.91 times as on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 0.03 times.
Non-institutional investors: 4.12 times.
Retail investors: 2.06 times.
Employee reserved: 1.10 times.
The Mumbai-headquartered financial services provider was the 13th company to enter the primary markets in 2023 and is among the top five in terms of IPO subscription. The others include IdeaForge Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Netweb Technologies and Senco Gold.
SBFC Finance, specialises in secured MSME loans and loans against gold. Its assets under management witnessed growth, with a CAGR of 44% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2023.