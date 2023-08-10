SBFC Finance IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFIN Technologies

SBFC Finance IPO Allotment: Investors of the Mumbai-headquartered financial services provider which launched its initial public offer on Thursday, August 3, will now be eager to find out if they have been allotted shares of the company.

The allotment of SBFC Finance shares will take place on Thursday, August 10.

The IPO garnered substantial interest, resulting in a remarkable subscription rate.

The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.

Here's how you can check the allotment status.