Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Fail To Shake Ellison’s Account About FTX Crimes

Ellison, 28, has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government in the case against Bankman-Fried. Since Tuesday, she’s detailed how Bankman-Fried directed certain actions to conceal Alameda’s borrowing of customer funds, mainly for risky, illiquid investments. Efforts to hide the liability increased as the crypto markets stumbled in 2022. She said he asked her, at one point, to create alternative spreadsheets that would hide a multibillion-dollar hole in Alameda’s balance sheet.