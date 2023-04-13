Saurabh Mukherjea's Top Investment Themes As He Looks Beyond Macro Indicators

Contrary to the common perception, conventional and high-frequency macro indicators such as forex movements, interest rate cycle, gross domestic product, inflation should hold zero value to equity investors, according to Saurabh Mukherjea.

The environment of the country in terms of infrastructural development and holistic growth plans from a decade-on-decade perspective holds more relative weightage on the performance of the domestic equity market, according to founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt.

"Doubling of the highway network, magnification of broadband connectivity, increase in the number of bank accounts (and) propulsion in airline connectivity in the last decade are certain examples of factors that affect the canvas of how investee companies operate," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

These nation-centric factors as compared to global macro pillars are more sensitive to the prosperity of the Indian middle class, thereby being of much more importance to equities, Mukherjea said.