Saudi Aramco In Deal With Chinese Partners To Build Refinery

The logo of the Saudi Aramco oil company sits on display outside the Research and Development center at the company's compound in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Speculation is rising over whether Saudi Arabia will break with decades-old policy by using oil as a political weapon, as it vowed to hit back against any punitive measures after the disappearance of government critic Jamal Khashoggi. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg