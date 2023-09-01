Saudi Money Is Unbeatable, Cricket Star Ben Stokes Says

Cricket is the world’s most popular sport after football and is gaining traction in places like the US, where a new league with teams backed by some prominent billionaires just got started, and the United Arab Emirates is also shaking things up with its new competition. The Indian Premier League is currently the most lucrative, though, attracting players including Stokes. But that could change given the financial firepower of Saudi Arabia.Read More: New Rising Stars Are Powering Gulf’s $50 Billion Spending Spree