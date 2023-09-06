Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia for Fourth Month in a Row

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSaudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia for Fourth Month in a Row
Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude oil to Asia for the fourth month in a row, indicating a tightening market after the kingdom once again extended its unilateral supply reduction.

06 Sep 2023, 11:30 PM IST
BQPrime
Crude oil storage tanks stand at the oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Saudi Aramco aims to become a global refiner and chemical maker, seeking to profit from parts of the oil industry where demand is growing the fastest while also underpinning the kingdom’s economic diversification. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia gave customers in Asia and the US small price hikes for its crude a day after the kingdom and Russia prolonged their efforts to tighten the oil market. 

State-owned Saudi Aramco raised its flagship Arab Light price to Asia in October by 10 cents to $3.60 a barrel more than the benchmark, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. While that’s still the highest since December, the hike while lower than an expected 30-cent increase in a Bloomberg survey. 

For US-bound supplies, OPEC’s de facto leader raised prices for all grades by 20 cents a barrel to a record high. 

The move comes after Saudi Arabia said this week that it will prolong supply cuts into December. It will hold output at about 9 million barrels a day, the lowest level in several years, while Russia is extending its own export curbs. 

That has sparked confidence that the the oil market is set to see a strong end to 2023. Following months of tightening supply, Brent crude futures topped $90 a barrel in recent days and some traders are wagering on $100. 

There was some relief for buyers in Europe, which have been subjected to a string of sharp price hikes in recent months. Aramco cut the cost of supply into the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe by 10 cents a barrel, the list showed, though they remain high historically.

Customers of the kingdom’s crude in Europe have had to scramble for alternatives with many now switching to sweet, or low-sulfur, oil. 

The prices of more sulfurous crude, which makes up a majority of the Saudi supply reductions, have soared so far this year, and have at times left benchmark Brent crude futures trading at unusual discounts to lower-quality barrels from the Middle East. 

