Saudis and Russia Extend Oil Supply Cuts, Sending Prices Up

The Saudi output reduction of 1 million barrels a day that started this month — which comes in addition to existing curbs agreed by OPEC+ — will continue into August and could be extended further, according to a statement published by state-run Saudi Press Agency. The cuts will take the kingdom’s production to about 9 million barrels a day, the lowest level in several years, sacrificing sales volumes for what has so far been little reward in terms of higher prices.