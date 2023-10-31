Saudi Arabia Closes In On World Cup 2034 After Australia Exit
Saudi Arabia is on the brink of hosting the 2034 World Cup, marking another milestone in the kingdom’s bid to become a sporting powerhouse.
Australia, which looked to be the only potential rival, has decided not to bid for the tournament, according to a statement from its football authority on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia put forward its bid for 2034 just moments after FIFA announced earlier this month it was looking for bidders from Asia and Oceania.
A successful bid for Saudi Arabia would see the World Cup return to the Gulf region for the second time, after Qatar played host in 2022.
While the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held during Qatar’s winter to beat the heat, Saudi Arabia’s plans regarding the tournament’s timing remain uncertain. The county’s cooler hilltop cities may offer flexibility, although the major cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah regularly experience temperatures of 40C (104F) in July and August.
Unlike Qatar, which had to start planning and building stadiums from scratch, Saudi Arabia already has plans in place to build several new stadiums as it was selected to host the AFC football Asian cup in 2027. The country will need to have at least 14 stadiums with a capacity exceeding 40,000 seats. So far it only has two matching this criteria.
The kingdom “intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation,” according to state media.
Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is investing trillions in new cities, tourism resorts, and electric vehicle manufacturing to diversify from oil.
Sport is a big part of that push, with Saudi Arabia hosting events such as Formula One races, boxing bouts and the Dakar Rally in recent years.
It has also made substantial investments in football. Between June and August, the country’s teams spent $875 million to acquire foreign talents like Brazil’s Neymar and France’s Karim Benzema. These high-profile signings followed the addition of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of “sports-washing” its image and human rights record through these events. However, in a recent Fox News interview, the crown prince emphasized that sports investments are primarily intended to boost the country’s economy.
