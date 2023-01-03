Satya Nadella Asks ChatGPT To Rank Mumbai Street Food. AI's Top Choice Is Vada Pav

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., asked artificial intelligence-based ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s best street food. Vada pav, or the Indian burger, emerged as the victor.

The list also included pav bhaji, bhel puri, dahi puri, chaat, pani puri and Mumbai sandwich—in that order.

Nadella, speaking in his keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, then asked the AI chatbot to tell him the best places to get vada pav and also to write a play, with the popular snack as the protagonist, arguing for its superiority. ChatGPT obliged.

“The thing is—this is all fun and games,” said Nadella. “But think about what you’re seeing. You’re seeing the emergence of a new reasoning engine… Clearly, we will have to talk about the use case, the displacement it may cause. Those are real important considerations.”

ChatGPT, developed by artificial intelligence company OpenAI, took the world by storm at the end of 2022. It is a trained model that interacts with users in a conversational way. It also led to debates about the impact of artificial intelligence on the global workforce.

Nadella expects that artificial intelligence will serve to elevate human functioning.

“Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work because of this new co-pilot that they have available," he said. "Every design task—whether it is software engineering, mechanical design, architecture—is going to be more productive."

The key though, the Microsoft CEO said, would be to ensure that the improvement in productivity is spread evenly across the board.