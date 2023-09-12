SAT Stays SEBI Penalty On Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor In AT1 Bonds Misselling Case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal stayed on Tuesday a SEBI order penalising Yes Bank Ltd. founder Rana Kapoor in a case involving the sale of AT1 bonds.

The SAT said the penalty is "harsh and disproportionate" and, therefore, must be stayed.

The tribunal directed Kapoor to deposit Rs 50 lakh within 60 days from the date of the order as part of the penalty. However, the balance will not be recovered during the pendency of the appeal.

The interim relief comes in light of a demand notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to Kapoor on July 25, warning arrest and attachment of assets over non-payment of the penalty amount along with the interest.