BQPrimeBusiness NewsSAT Stays SEBI Penalty On Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor In AT1 Bonds Misselling Case
SAT Stays SEBI Penalty On Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor In AT1 Bonds Misselling Case

SEBI had fined Kapoor as Yes Bank failed to inform investors of the risks involved in AT1 bonds that were sold from 2016 to 2019.

12 Sep 2023, 1:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Rana Kapoor. (Source: Yes Bank)</p></div>
File photo of Rana Kapoor. (Source: Yes Bank)

The Securities Appellate Tribunal stayed on Tuesday a SEBI order penalising Yes Bank Ltd. founder Rana Kapoor in a case involving the sale of AT1 bonds.

The SAT said the penalty is "harsh and disproportionate" and, therefore, must be stayed.

The tribunal directed Kapoor to deposit Rs 50 lakh within 60 days from the date of the order as part of the penalty. However, the balance will not be recovered during the pendency of the appeal.

The interim relief comes in light of a demand notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to Kapoor on July 25, warning arrest and attachment of assets over non-payment of the penalty amount along with the interest.

The tribunal had earlier stayed an order against Yes Bank in the same case.

In September 2022, the market regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kapoor in AT1 bond misselling case. It said Yes Bank had failed to inform its investors of the risks involved in AT1 bonds that were sold from 2016 to 2019.

Kapoor, who was overseeing the entire operation, made constant efforts to increase sales, making him responsible for market manipulation. By downplaying the risks associated with AT1 bonds, Kapoor not only misrepresented and suppressed material facts, but also mis-sold AT1 bonds of Yes Bank to individual investors, according to SEBI.

