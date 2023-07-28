SAT Sets Aside SEBI Order Imposing Penalty On Ambani Family

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal set aside on Friday a SEBI order imposing a penalty of Rs 25 crore on the Ambani family.

"As the appellant has not violated the provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, the penalty imposed upon the appellant is without any authority of law," it said.

The SAT has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India to refund the penalty that was deposited under protest to the allegations made by the regulator.

In 2021, the market regulator had penalised 15 members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani and Nita Ambani, for allegedly violating the provisions of the takeover code.

They had failed to make an open offer while increasing their promoter shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd. in 2000. The acquisition was done through the conversion of share warrants issued in 1994 to equity shares, according to SEBI.

At the time, the takeover code mandated an open offer for any acquisition exceeding 5% for shareholders holding 15–55%. SEBI said the Ambanis had failed to make this offer even when their shareholding increased by nearly 7%. An order imposing the penalty was passed after the Ambanis' failed effort to settle the matter in 2010.

The takeover code has since been amended to allow acquisitions of up to 10% without triggering the open offer requirement.