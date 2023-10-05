SAT Sets Aside Orders Against Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy In Insider Trading Case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday set aside a SEBI order that barred former New Delhi Television Ltd. promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for two years from the market, for indulging in insider trading.

The tribunal also set aside disgorgement orders against the founder-promoter duo. The court, however, only partly set aside orders against Vikramaditya Chandra, the group chief executive officer, for the relevant period and remitted the matter back to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Following an investigation conducted between Sept. 26, 2007 and June 2008, the markets regulator barred the former NDTV promoters in Nov. 2020, for several violations of insider trading regulations. The regulator also directed them to disgorge illegal gains of over Rs 16.97 crore, for indulging in insider trading more than 15 years ago.

SEBI also barred seven other entities, including Chandra, from trading in the shares of the company, for periods varying from one to two years. Chandra was asked to disgorge Rs 6.67 lakh in illegal gains.

According to the regulator, Prannoy Roy, along with his wife Radhika Roy, made trades of the company’s shares during his chairmanship, while holding price-sensitive information about the company’s reorganisation.

As per SEBI regulations, a person in possession of price-sensitive information is barred from trading until the information becomes public. This was further tightened by an NDTV code of conduct that barred them from trading for at least 24 hours, after the information was disclosed to the stock exchanges.