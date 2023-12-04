SAT Overturns SEBI Order Against Mukesh Ambani In Manipulative Trading Case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has overturned the market regulator's 2021 order against Mukesh Ambani and his group's Mumbai and Navi Mumbai special economic zones in the case involving alleged manipulative trading in shares of Reliance Petroleum Ltd.

The appellate tribunal rejected the finding by the adjudicating officer that Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., and Navi Mumbai SEZ were alleged to have prior knowledge of the manipulative trades by RIL.

The AO, according to the order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, had concluded that both parties were fully aware that the funds provided to Vinamra, a third party, were intended for financing the alleged manipulative trades.

The appellate disagreed citing following reasons: