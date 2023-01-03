SarvaGram Raises Rs 290 Crore From Temasek, Elevar Equity

Rural-focused lending platform SarvaGram Solutions Pvt. has closed a Series C round, raising $35 million—around Rs 290 crore—from a clutch of investors, including Singapore's Temasek.

The round was led by Elevar Equity, a fund that focuses on essential services in India and Latin America. Other investors were Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital Funds.

SarvaGram previously raised a Series B round of $10 million in February 2021, led by Elevation Capital and Elevar Equity. In a statement, the fintech said it will use the funds to expand its distribution network by adding 75 outlets to reach 125 by the end of FY24.

It also plans to expand its on-ground franchisees—SarvaMitra—to triple their current strength across different states in India. The 'SarvaMitra' stores act as farm mechanisation stores and also offer loans to rural dwellers and farmers.

"The funds would also be deployed towards strengthening the technology layer—both in terms of hiring tech talent and solidifying SarvaGram’s existing tech stack—to support and enhance business operations," it said.

Mumbai-based SarvaGram, founded in 2019, currently offers loans of up to Rs 25 lakh at attractive interest rates through its app and website to rural India, a target market it pegs at over 80 million households.