Sanofi India To Demerge Its Consumer Health Business From Pharma Business

Sanofi India Ltd. is looking to demerge its consumer healthcare business into a new wholly owned subsidiary.

The company said on Wednesday that the board has approved an arrangement to demerge its consumer healthcare business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd., subject to receipt of necessary approvals, according to an exchange filing.

The consumer healthcare business will include all assets and liabilities pertaining to the business, including brands like Allegra, Combiflam, DePURA, and Avil.

The filing said that the decision is expected to open new gates for the India business and employees in a value-driven move to accelerate growth for both the pharmaceuticals business (Sanofi India) and consumer healthcare business (Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India) in India.

The turnover of the healthcare business for the year ended December 2022 was around Rs 728 crore, amounting to 28% of the total turnover.

The shareholders of Sanofi India will be issued equity shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India at a ratio of 1:1. No other cash consideration will be paid on demerger.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Sanofi India will continue to own a 60.4% stake in both entities post-merger.

Sanofi India’s pharma portfolio of products includes general medicine brands, including the recently approved Soliqua. The manufacturing site in Goa will continue to be part of Sanofi India.