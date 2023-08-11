BQPrimeBusiness NewsSanjiv Puri Reappointed As ITC Chairman
Sanjiv Puri Reappointed As ITC Chairman

The announcement was made following ITC's 112th Annual General Meeting on Friday.

11 Aug 2023, 8:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri. (Source: Snapshot from ITC website)
ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri. (Source: Snapshot from ITC website)

Sanjiv Puri has been reappointed as Managing Director and Chairman of ITC Ltd. for five years, with effect from July 22, 2024.

The announcement was made following the company's 112th Annual General Meeting on Friday.

The board had recommended Puri's reappointment in a resolution last month.

In a statement, the cigarette-to-hotel major credited Puri for spearheading the ‘ITC Next’ vision to drive "an extensive strategy reset to define new vectors of growth for each business with greater focus on consumer-centricity, agility, resilience, and innovation to build an even more competitive, future-ready, and inclusive enterprise".

Other reappointments approved in the ITC AGM include Anand Nayak and Ajit Kumar Seth as directors and also as independent directors for a period of five years with effect from July 13, 2024.

Hemant Malik was appointed as a whole-time director for three years, and Alka Marezban Bharucha was also appointed as an independent director for five years, with effect from Aug. 12.

