Sanjay Kumar Takes Over As Director-Marketing Of GAIL

Sanjay Kumar took over on Thursday as the new director for marketing at state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd., the firm said.

Prior to his new role, Kumar had been the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the largest CNG distribution company in India, since April 2022.

"Kumar, a mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector," GAIL said in a statement.

He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains, including gas marketing, LNG sourcing, trading, and shipping, business development, gas transmission, project management, and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.

In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary, GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd., in Singapore.

This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil and gas PSU, and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market.