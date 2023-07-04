Sand Mining: NGT Directs CPCB, MoEF&CC To Clarify Categorisation Within 2 Months

A bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, “CPCB and MoEF&CC are directed to look into the matter of categorisation of excavation of sand from the river bed (excluding manual excavation) in the red or orange category and issue appropriate notification clarifying the categorisation thereof within a period of two months…Till issuance of such notification, river sand mining shall continue to be treated to fall in the red category.”

Irrespective of the category in which sand mining is notified, it is mandatory for all project proponents to obtain Consent to Establish /Consent to Operate from State Pollution Control Board/Pollution Control Committee concerned, the bench said.