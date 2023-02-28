Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

Left without the European market in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has become more reliant than ever on its biggest oil customers in India and China. The European Union has sought to halt Russian oil flows into the region and to curb the ability of its banks, insurers and shippers from handling Russian trade. The G7 oil-price cap, meanwhile, is intended to keep crude in the market while crimping revenue that flows to the Kremlin, and into its war machine.