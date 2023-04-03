Bank Turmoil Collides With Tech Slump In Battered San Francisco

And while the city’s proximity to world-class universities, Silicon Valley and its venture capital remains unchanged, the pandemic more broadly has shifted the landscape of opportunity for tech entrepreneurs. “What people have been doing is they say ‘listen, let's throw a dart at the map, if it lands in Sun Valley, or Park City, or Scottsdale, or Austin, or Miami, let's move,’” Jack Selby, managing director of Thiel Capital, said Thursday at a conference in Miami Beach. “Because you can literally move basically anywhere in the United States and the cost of living will be significantly lower than it is in the Bay Area.”