Uber Plans To Give Up A Third Of Its Space At San Francisco Headquarters

The move will add to an office glut in San Francisco, which has been battered by remote work and a downturn in the tech industry that fuels the local economy. Employers including Salesforce Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Uber rival Lyft Inc. have looked to unload space in the city. Its office-vacancy rate increased to a record 29.4% in the first quarter, among the worst the country, according to data from CBRE Group Inc.