Samvardhana Motherson To Acquire Bengaluru-Based Rollon Hydraulics
Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Friday said it has inked a pact to fully acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics for an undisclosed amount.

07 Jul 2023, 7:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Rollon is engaged in manufacturing, assembly and supply of high-precision turned parts, spools, and other machined components with critical engineering applications for the agriculture and off-highway segment from its two facilities based out of Bengaluru.

"Our focus on being a solutions provider to our customers has been a driving force for this acquisition. We are getting access to a new industry segment of construction and material handling for our precision metal business," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

The company believes this business is highly synergistic with Motherson’s existing business and offers ample opportunities to grow this business in India, Mexico & other geographies, he added.

"This is our fifth acquisition in India in the past 12 months, reaffirming India’s importance in our future plans," Sehgal noted.

