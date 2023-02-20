Samvardhana Motherson To Acquire German Cockpit Module Integrator For €540-Million

The transaction's valuation is "reasonable", according to Jefferies. The transaction's enterprise value of 540 million euros implies 5.3 times the EV/Ebitda ratio of the calendar year 2022, it said.

This, the brokerage said, is a tad higher than the current trading multiples of European auto component companies such as Faurecia and Plastic Omnium, which are at 4.0–4.7 times the EV/Ebitda ratio for the calendar year 2022 and 3.6–4.4 times the EV/Ebitda ratio for the calendar year 2023 on consensus estimates.

"The deal valuation still appears reasonable taking into account some control premium," the brokerage said.

Samvardhana Motherson International is trading at 11 times and 8.3 times the EV/ Ebitda ratio of fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to Jefferies. Although its Indian business gets a higher multiple, it said.

The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 70 apiece, indicating a downside of 12%.

The stock had closed 0.56% lower at Rs 79.7 per share on Feb. 17. The benchmark index, Nifty 50 declined 0.51%.