Samvardhana Motherson Shares Hit 52-Week High As Jefferies Raises Rating To 'Buy'

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday after its rating was raised to 'buy' by Jefferies on expectations of strong growth led by improved core business and the incremental contribution of recent acquisitions.

The auto parts manufacturing company's business seems to have started to turn around in fiscal 2023 after a tough phase through FY19-22 as the combined effect of the global auto slowdown, Covid-19, ramp-up issues at new plants, and the cost of inflation impacting operating performance pulled recurring profit-after-tax lower by 41% over four years, the research firm said in a July 12 note.

The research firm has set a target price of Rs 115 apiece on the stock, implying an upside return potential of 19.72%.