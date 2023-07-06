Samvardhana Motherson Says Yachiyo Buyout To Boost Honda Partnership

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is set to acquire 81% stake in Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler business, forging a global partnership with Honda Motor Co., according to Director Laksh Vaaman Sehgal.

The deal will not only solidify the collaboration between Samvardhana Motherson and Honda, but also grant them access to Yachiyo's strong research and development capabilities, Sehgal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

"Yachiyo has a long history of supplying to Honda's global locations, and Samvardhana Motherson will have the opportunity to bring their existing order portfolio. Our idea is to bring together Honda and Yachiyo management to focus on growth," he said.

Yachiyo Industry Co. is a subsidiary of Honda Motor. The 81% stake acquired by Samvardhana Motherson is valued at 22.9 billion Japanese yen, or Rs 1,301 crore, leaving Honda Motor with 19% stake. The Japanese automobile manufacturer currently holds 50.4% stake in Yachiyo, with the remaining ownership distributed among the public, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.