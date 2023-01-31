Samsung Sees Phone Market Shrinking Again After 2022 Woes

Mobile device makers have been especially hit by the slowdown in consumer spending that resulted from surging inflation and interest rates along with geopolitical tensions last year. Hopes for a rebound in 2023 have been given some impetus by China’s gradual reopening after the country relaxed its strict Covid Zero policy and unwinded some of the pressure on its domestic internet companies. China is the world’s biggest smartphone market and is unlikely to repeat the double-digit falls in shipments and sales it saw in 2022, but Samsung’s outlook would suggest that won’t be enough to return the mobile business to growth in the near term.